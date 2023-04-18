RiNo will host Denver's inaugural International Mural Festival this fall

DENVER — Denver is joining the likes of Honolulu, Seoul and Tokyo to add a little more color to the RiNo neighborhood for its inaugural International Mural Festival.

"DENVER WALLS" is partnering with the RiNo Art District to host the event this fall. It will feature 15 to 18 local and international artists painting at least a dozen walls around the RiNo neighborhood.

"Denver is increasingly drawing an incredible concentration of diverse creative talent, and RiNo is the epicenter of that artistic community," the executive director of the RiNo Art District, Charity Von Guiness, said in a news release.

Besides physical murals, there will also be augmented reality installations and meet-and-greet opportunities with the artists involved.

“Denver Walls aims to bring high impact, future-leaning art to the Denver community and put our city on the map as the next major art mecca of the United States,” said Denver-based artist Ally Grimm, who is spearheading the effort to bring the International Mural Festival to the Mile High City.

Denver is the 19th city to host the event. It first started in 2010 to beautify cities and build bridges between local artists and their communities.

The International Mural Festival will run from September 22 through October 3 of this year in Denver, as the participating artists install murals across RiNo. Artists will be announced in the coming months.

“DENVER WALLS” is currently accepting a limited number of applications for walls available to be painted. Learn more about the event here.