Rifle fire that left apartment building destroyed was human-caused, officials say

RIFLE, Colo. — The fire in Rifle that prompted evacuations and destroyed an apartment building earlier this month was human-caused, officials said Friday. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help.

Witnesses have reported seeing "a female leaving the area around the time of the fire with soot visible on her face," according to a release from Colorado River Fire Rescue and Rifle Police Department.

Police asked anyone who might have information about the woman or circumstances around the incident to reach out to Rifle PD at (970) 625-8095 and ask to speak to Sgt. Dewey Ryan.

Investigators have identified the area where the fire began, but still don't know how it sparked, the release said.

Wildland and structure fire determined to be human-caused

The fire sparked June 10 in north Rifle and burned 10 acres near Willow Creek Circle and Government Creek.

At the time, fire officials said they responded to a structure fire in the afternoon, with initial reports indicating a backyard fire was threatening a residence.

Wildfire Fire in Rifle prompts evacuations, leaves apartment building deemed 'total loss' Kaylee Harter

The fire then quickly spread to the wildland area along Government Creek, continuing down a creek corridor to the Rifle Creek Apartments near West 30th Street, where it spread into the roof of the eight-unit building.

Everyone in the building had already been safely evacuated and there were no injuries, but the building was deemed a total loss, fire officials said at the time.

In Friday's announcement, officials reminded residents and visitors to be extremely cautious with any activity that could start a fire. Garfield County remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions.