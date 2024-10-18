Ride for Liam: Littleton community honors seventh grade student who was killed while riding his bike to school

LITTLETON, Colo. — Thursday marks one year since 13-year-old Liam Stewart was killed when he was hit by a driver while riding his bike to school.

To honor Liam and push for safer streets, more than one hundred people donned red clothing — Liam's favorite color — and either walked or rode their bikes from Euclid Middle School to Bemis Public Library.

Silas Saadeh participated in the Ride for Liam. He's 13-years-old — the same age Liam was when he died.

“I think that it's good for everybody to honor him in a way, because it's pretty tragic what happened, and it's not fair that it happened," Saadeh said. "He was so young. I mean, I don't think he should have had to have that happen to him at this age, because he was just trying to ride to school like everybody else.”

Vibrant Littleton Liam Stewart's father, Josh, described the 13-year-old boy as a friend to everyone.

Ahead of the ride, Liam's father Josh addressed the crowd gathered in the school parking lot.

“How do I make sure this never happens to another person?" Josh asked the group. “I've just dedicated so much to making sure another family never has the tragedy of losing a son or a daughter, a mother or a father, or just a really, really good friend."

Josh said over the past year, he has learned just how dangerous roads can be.

“Many of us now recognize that streets, in many ways, aren't safe. That something has to change, and we've seen that from everyone from the top to the bottom," said Josh. “It's been a slow time to get to actually see real change, though, so our hearts have changed, and now we're asking that our physical environment changes as well.”

Josh asked the cyclists and pedestrians to think of Liam during the trek from the school to the library.

“I want you to look at how the road is, and I want you to think, is this street designed for everyone, or was it designed for cars only?” he asked the crowd.

Once at the library, the group gathered to listen to Josh once more. He and his wife, Cassie, unveiled a small bench outside the library.

"This library meant so much to him. Bemis Library represented freedom to Liam, just like his bike represented freedom," Josh said. “This bench is special because it's big enough for two people to sit at... Liam never let anybody sit alone."

A quote is inscribed along the bench, which reads: Time is an illusion that helps things make sense. So we are always living in the present tense. It seems unforgiving when a good thing ends, but you and I will always be back then.

39-year-old Beth Ann Hutchinson pleaded guilty in February to a misdemeanor careless driving resulting in death charge. She was sentenced in April to two years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

