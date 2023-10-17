Euclid Middle School student on bicycle killed in crash involving vehicle

Watch Now
Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 19:33:40-04

LITTLETON, Colo. — A young bicyclist, identified as a student at Euclid Middle School was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a vehicle.

The Littleton Police Department said the traffic accident happened at around 8:04 a.m. near the intersection of South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Drive.

Officers and first responders from South Metro Fire and Rescue responded quickly with life-saving measures, but the juvenile bicyclist died at the scene, according to a news release.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and police said no charges have been filed at this time, but police are continuing their investigation.

“Any loss of life is difficult, but the loss of a child is heartbreaking. LPD is grieving with the family and friends of the child and with those impacted in our community,” police said in the release.

The victim's age was not released. This story will be updated.

