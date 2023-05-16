Reward increased to $10,000 for help finding missing Lakewood man

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The search for a missing Lakewood man is ramping up more than a month after his disappearance.

James "Jay" Montoya, 26, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2 at the Hangar Bar near W. Jewell Avenue and S. Wadsworth Boulevard. At the time, he was wearing a dark blue sports coat, light blue slacks and brown shoes.

His family says thanks to a GoFundMe online fundraiser, they're now able to increase the reward for information to $10,000.

Local News Lakewood family desperate for answers after loved one goes missing Danielle Kreutter

"It's a nightmare. And we just, you know, we wouldn't wish this for anyone," said Corinna Montoya, Jay's mother.

She's hoping the reward increase will help someone come forward.

"$2,000 might not get anybody to pick up the phone or to, you know, do anything, but hopefully $10,000 will peak somebody's interest and speak out," she added.

Corinna said her son left with people he had just met. No one has heard or seen him since.

Her son's cell phone was later found on the side of the road in Weld County, according to Corinna. Investigators are now looking through it to gather more information.

Local News Denver police searching for missing man last seen at bar at Jewell, Wadsworth Stephanie Butzer

Montoya is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

"My son needs to be found one way or the other. So if somebody could please speak up, we would so appreciate it," said Corrina. "It's almost like you're stepping out of your body. And it's like, it's not reality. It's really not."

Anyone with information on Jay's whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 and reference case #23-169948. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.