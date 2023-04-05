Denver police searching for missing man last seen at bar at Jewell, Wadsworth

DENVER — A man last seen at a bar over the weekend is missing and Denver police are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

James "Jay" Montoya, 26, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on April 2 at the Hangar Bar near W. Jewell Aveue and S. Wadsworth Boulevard.

At the time, he was wearing a dark blue sports coat, light blue slacks and brown shoes.

Montoya is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds.

Anybody who sees Montoya or knows where he is asked to call 720-913-2000. The case number is #23-169948.