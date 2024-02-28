Return to Nature Funeral Home owner Carie Hallford bonds out of El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Carie Hallford, one of the owners of the funeral home where 190 bodies were allegedly improperly stored, bonded out of the El Paso County Jail Tuesday evening.

Jon and Carie Hallford, the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, are accused of mishandling the remains of nearly 200 bodies. An investigation into the funeral home began in early October after reports of a horrific odor coming from the building. The Hallfords were arrested in Oklahoma around a month later.

A judge reduced the bonds for both Jon and Carie from $2 million to $100,000 at previous court appearances. Jon has been out on bond since January 29.

Jon and Carie both face more than 250 felony counts, including abuse of a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft. The couple is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on March 21.

The funeral home was scheduled to be demolished on Jan. 17. However, the demolition has been postponed following weather and logistical issues.