Watch Now
NewsState News

Actions

Return to Nature Funeral Home owner Carie Hallford bonds out of El Paso County Jail

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has once again delayed the demolition of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado.
Return to Nature Funeral Home
Posted at 10:08 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 01:26:34-05

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Carie Hallford, one of the owners of the funeral home where 190 bodies were allegedly improperly stored, bonded out of the El Paso County Jail Tuesday evening.

Funeral Home Improper Body Storage

Local News

Case against funeral home owner Jon Hallford can proceed to trial, judge rules

Colette Bordelon
6:23 PM, Feb 08, 2024

Jon and Carie Hallford, the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, are accused of mishandling the remains of nearly 200 bodies. An investigation into the funeral home began in early October after reports of a horrific odor coming from the building. The Hallfords were arrested in Oklahoma around a month later.

A judge reduced the bonds for both Jon and Carie from $2 million to $100,000 at previous court appearances. Jon has been out on bond since January 29.

Department of Regulatory Agencies

State News

State agency says it did not respond to Penrose funeral home concerns in 2020

Maggie Bryan
9:57 AM, Feb 13, 2024

Jon and Carie both face more than 250 felony counts, including abuse of a corpse, money laundering, forgery, and theft. The couple is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on March 21.

The funeral home was scheduled to be demolished on Jan. 17. However, the demolition has been postponed following weather and logistical issues.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here