Couple accused of abandoning nearly 200 bodies spent cremation money on vehicles, $1,500 dinner

DENVER (AP) — An FBI agent has testified that two Colorado funeral home owners accused of abandoning nearly 200 bodies used payments from families to purchase vehicles, cryptocurrency, a $1,500 dinner in Las Vegas and other personal items.

FBI Agent Andrew Cohen said Thursday the purchases included two vehicles for an amount that would have covered cremation costs twice over for all of the bodies found in a maggot-infested building in Penrose, Colorado, last October.

Jon and Carie Hallford owned the Return to Nature Funeral Home. They were arrested in November in Oklahoma and face more than 200 criminal charges. Neither has entered a plea to the charges.