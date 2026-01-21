Residents say repeated elevator outages stranding older adults at Denver complex

DENVER — For residents of Hirschfeld Towers in Denver's Baker neighborhood, a working elevator isn't a convenience — it's a necessity.

The affordable housing complex, located along Ellsworth Avenue, is home to hundreds of older adults and people with disabilities. But tenants say the building's two elevators have been plagued by breakdowns for years, creating dangerous and frustrating situations.

“It’s just a continual problem,” said 79-year-old resident Rena Rosenbaum. She lives on the top floor and requires a wheelchair to be mobile. “I live on the ninth floor. Top floor, the furthest from the elevator.”

Earlier this month, Rosenbaum returned from grocery shopping to find both elevators out of service. She says she was struck on the ground floor for more than three hours.

“Yes, and my neighbor, Miguel, he offered me and anybody else who had groceries that needed to go to the refrigerator or freezer, his services,” Rosenbaum said.

She said she called Denver7 out of frustration. “It’s so frustrating that when you can’t get help from an elevator and we can’t go downstairs,” she said. “I get scared. I really do. I think it’s a real fire hazard.”

Rosenbaum isn’t alone in her concerns. Neighbor Miguel Lopez said the issue has persisted despite previous complaints.

“Why is it neglected here? Maybe because we’re poor people that don’t have that voice,” Lopez said. “Critical. It is essential. It is a humanitarian need.”

Lopez often steps in to help stranded neighbors and has been among the first to alert authorities when elevators go down. “It gives me such great reward to help humanity and just basic things,” he said.

Both he and Rosenbaum said they understand the high cost of replacing an aging elevator system.

“This housing authority is very responsible, and I’m very proud of living here. We just have to look at the broader scope of the picture,” Lopez said.

But residents say something still needs to change. Without reliable elevators, they say essential daily activities — from attending doctors’ appointments to simply getting groceries upstairs — become stressful, or even impossible.

“There are 200 and some apartments in this building, and to be without elevator services is very difficult,” Rosenbaum said.

The Denver Housing Authority, which operates Hirschfeld Towers, has not yet responded to requests for comment.