Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Digital OriginalsDigital OriginalsThe Follow Up

Actions

Residents raise questions as Douglas County moves ahead with massive Zebulon sports complex

Groundbreaking is expected in the next couple of weeks, with the goal to open doors in December 2028.
Douglas County leaders are moving forward with the Zebulon Regional Sports Complex in Sterling Ranch, approving several contracts at a special business meeting on Tuesday night.
Residents raise questions as Douglas County moves ahead with massive Zebulon sports complex
complex.png
Posted
and last updated

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County leaders are moving forward with the Zebulon Regional Sports Complex in Sterling Ranch, approving several contracts at a special business meeting on Tuesday night.

After a staff presentation and public comment limited to one hour, county commissioners unanimously approved four contracts, one of which locked KT Development into a contract to design, build, and operate the facility.

Last fall, the County initiated the public process to find a contractor or developer for Zebulon. From 10 responses, four met qualifications and were interviewed, leading to the selection of KT Development.

Also, Tuesday night, commissioners approved an agreement so infrastructure installation and site grading can begin, a contract with financial consultant Stifel, and a resolution declaring the county's intent to finance with certificates of participation, often called COPs.

Commissioner Abe Laydon explained that the county is essentially entering a lease-to-own plan, often used by government entities, that does not require voter approval.

"Well, what I would tell your viewers is that it should pay for itself," he said.

Commissioner Abe Laydon.jpg

The county expects revenue from the facility to cover ongoing operating costs and repay the county’s initial investment in construction.

However, the funding plan raised concerns for some attendees at the meeting.

► Watch Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio's report from Douglas County in the video below:

Residents raise questions as Douglas County moves ahead with massive Zebulon sports complex

"It’s going to cost way more than you have told us, and that really bothers me," said Douglas County resident Kelsey Alexander.

Private partners like Highlands Ranch Aquatics and the youth baseball group Slammers Baseball will also contribute financially. For those groups, Zebulon solves the need for more space.

"There's nothing like this in the county right now. Absolutely not. We don't have any pools with our schools," said Jim Bocci, head swim coach at Highlands Ranch Aquatics.

Jim Bocci, head swim coach at Highlands Ranch Aquatics

Despite some community concern, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the former dynamite manufacturing site is clear for development.

◼️ Read our previous coverage below:

Douglas County commissioners approve land swap for Zebulon Regional Sports Complex

"The location needs to be changed. Why are we risking our children's health?" said Jodi Messenich, a Douglas County resident.

Jodi Messenich, a Douglas County resident

With Tuesday night's approval, groundbreaking is expected in the coming weeks, aiming to open Zebulon's doors by December 2028.

claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.
480x360-streamingweather.png

Denver7 Weather Livestream