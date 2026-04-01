DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County leaders are moving forward with the Zebulon Regional Sports Complex in Sterling Ranch, approving several contracts at a special business meeting on Tuesday night.

After a staff presentation and public comment limited to one hour, county commissioners unanimously approved four contracts, one of which locked KT Development into a contract to design, build, and operate the facility.

Last fall, the County initiated the public process to find a contractor or developer for Zebulon. From 10 responses, four met qualifications and were interviewed, leading to the selection of KT Development.

Also, Tuesday night, commissioners approved an agreement so infrastructure installation and site grading can begin, a contract with financial consultant Stifel, and a resolution declaring the county's intent to finance with certificates of participation, often called COPs.

Commissioner Abe Laydon explained that the county is essentially entering a lease-to-own plan, often used by government entities, that does not require voter approval.

"Well, what I would tell your viewers is that it should pay for itself," he said.

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The county expects revenue from the facility to cover ongoing operating costs and repay the county’s initial investment in construction.

However, the funding plan raised concerns for some attendees at the meeting.

► Watch Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio's report from Douglas County in the video below:

Residents raise questions as Douglas County moves ahead with massive Zebulon sports complex

"It’s going to cost way more than you have told us, and that really bothers me," said Douglas County resident Kelsey Alexander.

Private partners like Highlands Ranch Aquatics and the youth baseball group Slammers Baseball will also contribute financially. For those groups, Zebulon solves the need for more space.

"There's nothing like this in the county right now. Absolutely not. We don't have any pools with our schools," said Jim Bocci, head swim coach at Highlands Ranch Aquatics.

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Despite some community concern, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the former dynamite manufacturing site is clear for development.

◼️ Read our previous coverage below:

Douglas County commissioners approve land swap for Zebulon Regional Sports Complex

"The location needs to be changed. Why are we risking our children's health?" said Jodi Messenich, a Douglas County resident.

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With Tuesday night's approval, groundbreaking is expected in the coming weeks, aiming to open Zebulon's doors by December 2028.