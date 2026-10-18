Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx speaks one-on-one with Denver 7 at campaign event

WINDSOR, Colo. — With just 17 days until Election Day, candidates for races all over the state are pleading their final cases to voters.

That includes an event in Windsor Saturday evening featuring more than a dozen Republican candidates for office across Colorado, including nominee for governor Victor Marx and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

During Saturday's event, Denver7's Tyler Melito spoke exclusively with Marx about his campaign, the first time Marx has spoken with Denver7 in an interview.

The two discussed several topics over the course of an almost 10-minute interview, including Marx's plans if he is elected governor, his message to voters, any concern he may have over other candidates splitting Republican voters and Marx's reaction to accusations made against him and his campaign.

Watch the video report below:

Victor Marx speaks one-on-one with Denver 7 at event as Election Day nears

Marx shared with Melito he is at a 10 in regards to his confidence level heading into the final two-plus weeks before Election Day.

Marx: "The people are the one who's going to put me in office, not the establishment, not the critics — this is what keeps us going. Whether it's a Republican, unaffiliated or Democrat, the pain point here in Colorado is so high for the lack of affordability. It is not safe, and people ready for politicians in leadership positions to be held accountable."

Related: Colorado voter guide to the 2026 midterm election: Everything you need to know before November

Melito: "What, from a policy standpoint, can they expect from you?"

Marx: "The first event I ever did, I stood up and said "hey, I am not making campaign promises,' and the room was shocked. Our 100-day plan. First, we have to audit every agency, stop the spending. Colorado doesn't have a money problem; it's got a spending problem. We just have to shift the whole mindset to do government work differently in our state, and people know I'm here for them because look, people say I love Colorado, which I do, but I love Coloradans, and that's the difference.

In regards to his policies, Marx also referred Melito to his campaign website.

Melito: "Having seen the change here in Colorado over the last few years, what was it finally? Was that tipping point for you to say I'm getting off the couch, follow my faith? I know that's a big part of your campaign. Is a reason governor has the opportunity to make change and make this state that I assume you love so much better."

Marx: "My bride and I, we just had a come-to-Jesus moment where we said the state is not what it used to be. Me, like hundreds of thousands of other people, are considering: do we pack up and leave or do we stay and fight? The governor's position is a CEO position. That's what I'm comfortable with: developing teams, overseeing real solutions to problems that most people say can't be done."

Melito: "What does that next two and a half weeks look like for you, convincing the voters who may be undecided?"

Marx: "I don't care if you're a Republican, unaffiliate or Democrat — they want change. They're not going to get it with Phil Weiser or the party that's in place, so we have to have balance, and we're bringing it."

Melito: "I've spoken to a few political analysts, and I'm not saying they're the experts, but a lot of them have said that there is a potential that other candidates, like a Greg Lopez, for example, could pull away from Republican voters, away from you. What would be your message to other Republicans who are on the fence?"

Marx: "I would just say this to Republicans: do you want more of the same or do you want a change agent? It's as simple as that. We know a third party can't win; it's never been done."

Melito: "For voters who see those headlines on social media, what would you want to say to them to reassure them that you are not the guy that people may make you out to be on social media, you are someone who is going to put Coloradans first?"

Marx: "I'd say this propaganda works, but all the allegations and they've all been proven false. I think it's pretty sad when politicians are so desperate they build these false narratives and allegations and lies. People are just tired of it."

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As mentioned, Boebert was in attendance, showing her support for Marx and the other candidates. She also spoke with Melito about her campaign for re-election against Democrat Eileen Laubacher and Libertarian Douglas Mangeris.

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"I have learned that the Democrats cannot stand Victor Marx, and it makes me love him so much more," Boebert said when asked about why she is supporting Marx. "When I say that Victor is dangerous, I mean he has ideas that are going to absolutely crush the policies that have been hurting Coloradans."

Boebert added that she is confident Marx will continue to do some of the positive things she felt Gov. Jared Polis did, despite their difference in political party.

"Gov. Polis did an amazing job when it came to securing and protecting school choice," Boebert detailed. "Our charter schools are some of the best in the nation and unfortunately, I don't think those protections would still be there under Phil Weiser. They would be protected with Gov. Victor Marx."

Running for what would be her fourth term, Boebert says Coloradans know her track record of fighting for them and she isn't ready to call it quits on serving her state.

"I'm still able to deliver for Coloradans and if I weren't able to do that, I think I should be sent home," Boebert said. "But with with a proven track record, conservative voting records, I think that this is something that we need to go at least two more years and we'll talk about the next election when that comes around."

Attendees at Saturday's event expressed why they are supporting Marx, Boebert and other GOP candidates.

"If you're tired of what you've been living through for the last 20, 30, 40, 50 years as we've been here, it's time for a change," Larry Benda of Parker said. "Colorado can't just continue to grow the way it's been growing."

They also shared their concerns for the state, and how they believe as governor, Marx would do a better job at addressing those than Democratic nominee Weiser.

"He wants the same thing I do: to bring back affordability, safety, accountability," Elizabeth Benda, also of Parker, said.

And some like Esther Mac of Fort Collins gave their message to voters who may still be undecided.

"I would like the takeaway to be is we should not be loyal to a party," Mac explained. "We should not be blindly loyal to anything other than biblical truths and biblical principles."

But do events like these have an impact on undecided voters?

Melito spoke with Political Science Chair at Metropolitan State University of Denver Rob Preuhs to find out.

"It's really unlikely," Prehus said. "By this time, we're talking maybe 5% generously that haven't decided who they're going to vote for."

Prehus noted how typically, people who vote in non-presidential elections tend to be the most politically active and know who they are going to vote for fairly early on.

Prehus added for Marx specifically, these final two weeks before the election are vital if he wants to not only pull in any undecided unaffiliated voters but any voters in the Republican Party who may be considering for voting for third party candidates.

"On the base level, voters want to hear that their vote matters and so candidates, of course, can talk about that in terms of the other candidate and being a dire outcome if they win, but also they can talk about it in terms of their own leadership, their ability to overcome some of the conflict that has really disaffected a lot of voters, and try to really make that case," Prehus said.