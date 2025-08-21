Republican Colorado lawmaker resigns hours after Democratic leadership announces plan to censure him

A Republican legislator resigned from the Colorado House on Thursday afternoon, hours after Democrats announced that they would move to censure him.

Rep. Ryan Armagost has come under fire for taking a photo of a Democratic legislator in the spring and sharing it in a private group chat, where she was mocked for her attire.

Armagost, of Berthoud, sent a brief resignation letter to House staff in the afternoon, according to a statement from the House Republican caucus. He had skipped this week’s special session so far and was already set to leave the legislature on Sept. 1.

His expedited departure potentially throws a wrench into House Democrats’ plans to publicly reprimand him. It comes weeks after Colorado Public Radio reported that he’d taken a photo of the colleague on the House floor in April, during the regular session, and shared it in a Republican group chat, where other lawmakers ridiculed the legislator’s appearance.

Asked if Democratic lawmakers would still pursue a censure, House Democratic spokesman Jarrett Freedman said the caucus was “exploring next steps.”

Read the full story on The Denver Post's website.