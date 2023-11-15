Reflect on your time watching Anne Trujillo before she signs off Thursday

DENVER — After nearly 40 years at Denver7, our very own Anne Trujillo is set to sign off the air Thursday, November 16.

During her long career, she anchored the morning and weekend news before moving to the evening shows in 1999.

We want to give you a chance to leave a message and share a memory you have with Anne.

You can call our voicemail hotline at 303-832-0111 and leave a message. You could be featured on Denver7 throughout the day Thursday.