Red Rocks shuttle service warning concertgoers about ticket scam on StubHub

MORRISON, Colo. — It's the start of a busy weekend for Bus to Show, a shuttle service offering trips to and from shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

“The culture is completely different from show to show. [The bus is] full of smiling faces, like dancing around,” said executive director Amandine Aubertot.

But it's not all smiles at the moment. Aubertot told Denver7 that for the past month, scammers on StubHub have been reselling Bus to Show tickets and listing them as Red Rocks Shuttle and Parking Passes for triple the price.

Not to mention, parking at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater is free to begin with.

“They're scamming people. They're giving out our shuttle passes, which are $ 35 round-trip. They're selling them for up to 150 bucks, which is wild,” she said. “We started getting requests for refunds from people, which we can't refund - if we refund, it just goes straight back to this scammer.”

Aubertot said that whoever's behind it is buying tickets from Bus to Show’s website under a fake domain.

“We've been trying to shut down the fake domain that they created. We've been talking to Stripe, our processor, about all the avenues,” she said.

I wanted to see for myself.

Sure enough, when I went on StubHub, I found a shuttle pass for Saturday’s Chris Lake show going for $109.

A separate parking pass option was available for purchase at $45.

Again, parking at Red Rocks is free.

Denver7 reached out to StubHub, and they told us they are now investigating.

In the meantime, Bus to Show is putting out this warning:

“If you haven't been scammed, be aware it is free parking [at Red Rocks Amphitheater], and there are free shuttles in the park, so do not buy these parking passes,” said Aubertot.

If you have purchased one of these passes, contact Bus to Show directly. They say they'll still honor your bus ticket.

To do so, you can email reservations@bustoshow.org.

They're also urging you to contact StubHub at (888) 720-9452.

“We just want to get the information out there. Work together, make this stop. Our community is so awesome. We all come together and do things. So we're going to get this,” said Aubertot.

