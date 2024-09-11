Red Rocks hosts 9/11 stair climb honoring first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks

MORRISON, Colo. — Hundreds of Coloradans along with dozens of firefighters from across the state climbed the stairs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre early Wednesday in remembrance of the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks 23 years ago.

A moment of silence was held at 8:46 a.m., when the first plane hit the North Tower, then the climb started at 9:02 a.m., when the South Tower was hit by the second plane on that fateful day in New York.

James Einboden’s brother was on the 32nd floor of the Second World Trade Center when it began to collapse. He survived, but Einboden and his family came out to Red Rocks Wednesday to honor those that did not.

“Just remembering everybody we lost that day, including a lot of my brother’s coworkers. So just thankful for him still being alive and remembering those that are not,” he told Denver Wednesday at Red Rocks.

Red Rocks host 9/11 stair climb honoring first responders 23 years after attacks

Firefighters across the state showed out in full gear, climbing 110 stories with oxygen tanks and gear on their backs, symbolizing the heroic efforts of first responders in New York nearly a quarter of a century ago.

“They woke up that morning not knowing what they were going into and it’s kind of the lives that firefighters live... you never know,” said Robert McCarty, a firefighter and paramedic with the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District.

A total of 343 NYC firefighters lost their lives that day, with the number who've died from 9/11-related injuries now surpassing those who were killed in the attack.

Organizers of Wednesday’s climb encouraged participants to pause and reflect on the sacrifices they made.