Red Rocks Amphitheatre kicks off concert season with a sold-out show and upgrades

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre kicked off its 85th-anniversary season with a sold-out opening night and new upgrades for concertgoers.

Venue Director Tad Bowman gave Denver7 a tour of some of the new upgrades made in the off-season.

On the south side, there's a new merchandise stand. Bowman said it will not only streamline the checkout process for guests, but is also a major upgrade from the previous stand in terms of space.

"The merchandise isn't sitting outside in the weather. They can put it all away. So it's just such a great upgrade for both the staff and the concertgoers as well," he said.

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On the east side, there's a new terrace to create more space for fans going through security and entering the venue.

"Hopefully, that makes the ingress part of coming to a show much better," Bowman said.

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On opening day, concertgoers arrived hours early to secure their spot in line. Peyton Dremel, an EDM fan, got to the venue at 9 a.m. for the 7 p.m. show.

"There's no place I'd rather be," Dremel said.

Lily Brown was also at the venue hours before the concert.

"I've been waiting for Red Rocks since my last Red Rock Show, which was the closing of last year. And now I'm here at the opening of this year," Brown said.

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The venue has nearly 150 shows planned from March to November.

"The events that we have, the revenues generated, helps to go back into taking care of Red Rocks," said Bowman.