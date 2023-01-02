Red Mountain Pass closed due to high avalanche risk

DENVER — US 550 through Red Mountain Pass in southwest Colorado will remain closed overnight due to high avalanche risk, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday.

CDOT said crews have been working on the pass during the day Monday and are scheduled to continue their winter maintenance efforts into Tuesday morning.

There is no estimated time on when the pass, which serves as the only direct route between Ouray and Silverton, will reopen.

CDOT A CDOT maintenance crew member reaches up to show the height of a 12 ft. slide. One of several that were triggered on the US 550 mountain corridor (Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes).

Red Mountain Pass offers some of the most breathtaking views in the state, but it’s one of Colorado’s most dangerous passes, especially in the winter season.

Nicknamed the Million Dollar Highway, the pass intersects 70 avalanche chutes, and keeping the road clear from snowslides takes a myriad of structures and a dedicated staff of CDOT employees.

In March 2019, Red Mountain Pass was closed for three months after the road was pummeled by at least 21 avalanches.

CDOT said winter maintenance work was also performed on US 550 Coal Bank and Molas passes and reopened the highway south of Silverton.