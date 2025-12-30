Record‑breaking year pushes Red Rocks into global top 5 for attendance

DENVER — It seems the word is out on our favorite local music venue, as Red Rocks is making headlines as Denver’s top music destination.

More than 1.75 million paid fans, a record, attended a record 236 events in 2025, making Red Rocks Pollstar magazine's best attended amphitheater and the second-most attended venue in the U.S., behind only New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Even more impressive is that Red Rocks is the only outdoor venue in the top 10 that is operational only part of the year. And it is the only venue making Billboard's Top 10 that has a capacity of fewer than 15,000 seats. Capacity is 9,525. MSG has a capacity of 19,500.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with Red Rocks Amphitheatre Venue Director Tad Bowman.

"This is not an apples-to-apples comparison. Red Rocks is not open year-round. Red Rocks has 9,500 capacity. Those other places blow this out of the water," said Ogden.

"Absolutely. What it is is a testament to the bands and promoters and fans all finding going to Red Rocks to be sort of a magical experience," said Bowman.

According to Billboard’s Boxscore year-end rankings, London’s O2 Arena finishes first in the world for attendance with 2.5 million fans, followed by Madison Square Garden and Madrid’s Movistar Arena with 1.8 million fans each. Red Rocks’ 1.72 million fans put it in fourth place, in a virtual tie with The Sphere (Las Vegas) and Santiago’s Movistar Arena with 1.7 million fans. Red Rocks will be visited by another 1.1 million unpaid tourists and others.

Ogden asked Bowman, who has seen scores of concerts at Red Rocks, to name his all-time favorite concert there.

"For me, Dave Matthews Band when they played up there many years ago, in '95. They did their live recording—one of the best live recordings ever. Certainly, Tom Petty shows at Red Rocks. You can't miss Tom Petty," said Bowman.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is owned by the City and County of Denver and operated by the City’s Denver Arts & Venues agency. It opened in 1941 and will celebrate its 85th season in 2026.

What was your favorite ever concert at Red Rocks? Let me know. Shannon.Ogden@Denver7.com.