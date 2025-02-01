Rebuilding hope: Denver church in need of help after Sunday morning fire

DENVER — A Denver church is looking to rebuild after a Sunday morning fire caused around $200,000 in damages. Lead pastor Daniel Jeong said the church wasn't just his place of work but also his home.

Jeong said he was asleep in his office at Good News Denver Church, 2500 S. Sheridan Boulevard, when the fire broke out last week. Around 2:30 a.m., the pastor woke up to the smell of smoke and the sound of a fire alarm.

“I opened my office door, and oh my goodness, so much smoke poured out," said Jeong. "I almost passed out.”

After he recovered his breath, Jeong immediately woke up his three young children and took them to safety. Denver fire crews arrived shortly after and put out the fire. No one was injured.

Investigators told Jeong the fire was started by an unhoused person, who they believe was attempting to stay warm. Police have not identified a suspect or made any arrests at this time.

The fire damaged seven rooms, including Jeong's office, the hallway, and the basement, which was supposed to be a new daycare center. The church had just finished construction on the daycare, which was supposed to open later in the year to serve low-income families in the area.

Image courtesy of Daniel Jeong. Pastor Daniel Jeong with his wife and three children.

Jeong said his family lost almost all their belongings to the fire and is currently living with his brother. Despite losing his home and facing major work setbacks, Jeong said he forgives the person who caused the fire.

“I don’t want to blame the person who set the fire,” Pastor Jeong shared. “I believe God allowed this to happen. This is not a disaster in God’s eyes. It is good."

In the aftermath of the fire, the church’s congregation and local businesses are lending their support. Crews from a local restoration company worked to purify the air ahead of Sunday's service.

Image courtesy of Daniel Jeong. The damages inside Good News Denver Church.

“We saw a lot of help in just one week,” said Jeong. “So many pastors and organizations are willing to help us restore the building. It’s been incredible."

The building also hosts a Hispanic church led by Pastor Eric Zamora. The pastor also runs a local construction company and has spent the past week conducting demolition work on the building, including tearing out drywall, carpet, and insulation soaked with smoke and water from firefighting efforts.

“We’ve been working on cleaning the walls, priming, and painting,” said Zamora. “We’ve also had to replace some parts of the roof, as it was severely damaged from the fire and the water used to put it out.”

Although it was challenging, Zamora said that because of his faith, he trusted that some good would come out of the crisis.

"I think it's an opportunity for us to work together," said Zamora.

The church has raised some funds through a GoFundMe campaign, but there is still a long way to go. Pastor Jeong admitted that without fire insurance, the church must rely on the community's generosity to recover.

“We need all kinds of help,” he said. “Whether it's donations, construction services, or even small contributions, every little bit helps.”