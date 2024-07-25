Rare orchid finding highlights the important scientific research happening at the Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER — Researchers at the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms location found a rare species of orchid that hasn’t been scientifically documented in Jefferson County since 1905.

During a Botanic Gardens sponsored City Nature Challenge, My-Lan Le, a graduate botany research assistant and Rebecca Hufft, Ph.D., associate director of applied conservation, stumbled upon a unique-looking plant. After looking at it more closely, they confirmed it was a striped coralroot orchid (Corallorhiza striata).

Jonathan Amegin, a botany assistant at the botanic gardens, was there in the field when the discovery was made.

Jonathan Amegin, a botany assistant in Research and Applied Conservation at the Denver Botanic Gardens

“Coming from the background as a botanist and going out there with a bunch of other botanists and a bunch of other nerds that like finding things like these,” said Amegin. “There's definitely a moment of like… that's something super interesting… So, we all gather round and we’re all kind of excited about it.”

This was the first time the plant had ever been seen at Chatfield Farms, and it was the first striped coralroot herbarium orchid from Jefferson County since 1905. Its native range spans parts of Canada, the United States, and Mexico, but the parasitic plant is a much rarer find in Colorado.

“The reason it's white is because it parasitizes this fungus in the ground to receive its nutrients,” said Amegin. “It is stealing nutrients away from the… mycorrhizal fungus in the ground, which is the fungus that grows alongside other plant roots.”

After digging up the plant with as much of the roots as possible, they transported it back to the Freyer-Newman Center at the Denver Botanic Gardens for preservation. This facility holds over 80,000 plant specimens and 25,000 fungi specimens, and many aren’t even aware of its existence.

The rare orchid in the process of being preserved at the Freyer-Newman Center for Science, Art, and Education

“Most visitors to the Botanic Gardens had no idea that we do science or that we have scientific staff here,” said Jennifer Neale, Director of Research and Conservation. “We really focus our efforts on documenting and protecting biodiversity… The Freyer-Newman Center for Science, Art, and Education…is a space that's dedicated to helping educate people about connecting with plants, whether it be through science, art or education.”

They purposely built the facility in 2020 to be as visible as possible. The goal is to get more eyes on the scientists as they continue their important work on preserving biodiversity, especially as the climate continues to change.

“Plants are kind of the root of all ecosystems and are essential to you the value and persistence of biodiversity,” said Neale. “Having areas where we can experience biodiversity and feel refreshed and rejuvenated by biodiversity is super important.”