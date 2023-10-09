Ramp from Broadway to southbound I-25 to close for one week starting Monday

DENVER — The ramp from Broadway to southbound Interstate 25 will be closed this week as crews relocate sanitary sewer lines, according to Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

The work begins Monday and will continue through Saturday.

DOTI said drivers who are headed south on Broadway can reach the interstate using Alameda Avenue. Drivers headed northbound on Broadway can reach it by going west on Mississippi and then north on Santa Fe Drive. Both detour routes will have posted signage.

This is part of the Broadway and I-25 Safety and Travel Improvement Project, which in addition to relocating sewer lines, comes with multiple other improvements, including:



Replacing the existing at-grade southbound on-ramp to I-25 from Broadway with an elevated ramp

Building a new stretch of Bannock Street south of Exposition, creating a new entrance to the RTD Park-n-Ride from the north side

Reconstructing local streets (Lincoln, Broadway, Kentucky and Ohio) to improve traffic flow, while maintaining the south side entrance to the RTD Park-n-Ride at Kentucky Avenue

Extend the bikeway currently being constructed on Broadway to complete access to the station by bike

Install new traffic signals on Ohio between Broadway and Lincoln and at Broadway and Kentucky

Expand multi-use pathways along Lincoln, Broadway, Kentucky and Ohio for walking and biking

These projects are expected to be completed by 2025.

In January, Denver7 spoke with neighbors in the area who were worried about this project. DOTI said it has met with community leaders and will continue to listen to their concerns.

To learn more about the project, click here.