Rally in support of Palestine draws crowd to steps of Colorado State Capitol

DENVER — A large group of protesters in support of Palestinians held an emergency rally on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday.

"Free, free, Palestine!" Was chanted throughout the sea of signs and flags.

Amidst his own heartache, Abdullah Elagha was making sure that the message was heard loud and clear. Elagha told us eleven members of his family were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

"They were just sitting in their home and an airstrike brought the entire house down, and just wiped out the entire family," Elagha said.

Elagha spoke at Saturday's rally urging the public to take a deeper look at Israeli-Palestinian relations.

"I would like the world to know that what is happening to us, is not just something that started happening last week ... what's happening to us has been happening non-stop for decades and decades," said Elagha.

The crowd made it clear they wanted Israel to be held accountable for killing civilians as it retaliates against Hamas.

At one point during the rally, a member of Colorado's Jewish community spoke in front of the crowd showing her solidarity.

On Sunday, The Israeli-American Council (IAC) Colorado chapter, with Jewish Colorado and all Denver Jewish community organizations, will gather to rally for Israel on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol starting at 2 p.m.

"My only question to them would be ... What is it that you are protesting? Other than this blind, 'Everything-is-against-Israel' kind of protest. What is the protest for? What are you standing for?" asked Hezy Shalev, with the Israeli-American Counsel.

Director of Colorado's Palestinian Club Reema Wahdan shared this insight with Denver7 before Saturday's rally.

"As a Palestinian community, we have all been steadfast; strong in our ability to say Palestinian lives matter. And the Palestinian community has a right to exist. And similarly, we've stood steadfast in saying, peace is the end resolution and lives lost on either side is not acceptable," said Wahdan.