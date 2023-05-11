Rain, snow totals from Colorado's May 10-11, 2023 storm

DENVER — Widespread showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through Colorado with rainfall rates up to 1 inch an hour possible Thursday. By the time the spring storm passes through, up to 3 inches of accumulation is possible in the Denver area as a flood watch continues for metro communities and the northeastern Colorado plains through this evening.
Here's a check of Colorado rain and snow totals as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Rain totals over the past 24 hours
6.7 N Kiowa: 2.8”
10 NNE Colorado Springs: 2.65”
5.4 SW Black Forest: 2.63”
1 W Colorado Springs: 2.55”
Brush: 2.52”
7.3 SE Aurora: 2.48”
3.5 WNW Parker: 2.42”
Palmer Lake: 2.39”
2.1 NW Colorado Springs: 2.36”
1.2 ESE Manitou Springs: 2.27”
6.5 NNW Castle Rock: 2.25”
1.4 NE Monument: 2.22”
3.1 NNW Strasburg: 2.20”
2.0 N Woodland Park: 2.11”
4.5 SE Gleneagle: 2.10”
5.4 NNW Peyton: 2.10”
1.3 WSW Kersey: 2.01”
Lone Tree: 2.00”
2.0 NNW Frederick: 2.00”
6.8 S Sedalia: 1.98”
4.2 NNW Aurora: 1.94”
2.8 ENE Castle Pines: 1.87”
1.86 Galeton: 1.86”
2.1 ENE Franktown: 1.82”
Greeley: 1.80”
4.7 WSW: Littleton 1.79”
Akron: 1.78”
Kit Carson: 1.75”
10.8 SSW Bennett: 1.74”
Surrey Ridge: 1.72”
3.2 ESE Highlands Ranch: 1.68”
6.8 ENE Centennial: 1.65”
3.3 S Aurora: 1.65”
4.1 NE Elizabeth: 1.55”
1.9 NE Akron: 1.54”
5.1 NW Cripple Creek: 1.54”
1.4 SSW Lone Tree 1.53”
1.9 N Cherry Creek Reservoir: 1.49”
5.1 ENE Denver: 1.43”
5.1 E Longmont: 1.40”
3.7 NNE Pueblo West: 1.37”
2 NW Chatfield Dam: 1.32”
Snow totals over the past 24 hours
2 NNW Trout Lake: 11”
1 W Woodland Park: 7”
5 W Westcliffe: 4”
Rosita: 4”
Woodland Park: 4”
7 NW San Isabel: 3.5”
Ouray: 3.3”
2 NNW Ridgway: 2.5”
Silverton: 1.8”
3 NNE Air Force Academy: 1”
5 ENE Chromo: 1”