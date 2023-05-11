Rain, snow totals from Colorado's May 10-11, 2023 storm

DENVER — Widespread showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through Colorado with rainfall rates up to 1 inch an hour possible Thursday. By the time the spring storm passes through, up to 3 inches of accumulation is possible in the Denver area as a flood watch continues for metro communities and the northeastern Colorado plains through this evening.

Here's a check of Colorado rain and snow totals as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Rain totals over the past 24 hours

6.7 N Kiowa: 2.8”

10 NNE Colorado Springs: 2.65”

5.4 SW Black Forest: 2.63”

1 W Colorado Springs: 2.55”

Brush: 2.52”

7.3 SE Aurora: 2.48”

3.5 WNW Parker: 2.42”

Palmer Lake: 2.39”

2.1 NW Colorado Springs: 2.36”

1.2 ESE Manitou Springs: 2.27”

6.5 NNW Castle Rock: 2.25”

1.4 NE Monument: 2.22”

3.1 NNW Strasburg: 2.20”

2.0 N Woodland Park: 2.11”

4.5 SE Gleneagle: 2.10”

5.4 NNW Peyton: 2.10”

1.3 WSW Kersey: 2.01”

Lone Tree: 2.00”

2.0 NNW Frederick: 2.00”

6.8 S Sedalia: 1.98”

4.2 NNW Aurora: 1.94”

2.8 ENE Castle Pines: 1.87”

1.86 Galeton: 1.86”

2.1 ENE Franktown: 1.82”

Greeley: 1.80”

4.7 WSW: Littleton 1.79”

Akron: 1.78”

Kit Carson: 1.75”

10.8 SSW Bennett: 1.74”

Surrey Ridge: 1.72”

3.2 ESE Highlands Ranch: 1.68”

6.8 ENE Centennial: 1.65”

3.3 S Aurora: 1.65”

4.1 NE Elizabeth: 1.55”

1.9 NE Akron: 1.54”

5.1 NW Cripple Creek: 1.54”

1.4 SSW Lone Tree 1.53”

1.9 N Cherry Creek Reservoir: 1.49”

5.1 ENE Denver: 1.43”

5.1 E Longmont: 1.40”

3.7 NNE Pueblo West: 1.37”

2 NW Chatfield Dam: 1.32”

Snow totals over the past 24 hours

2 NNW Trout Lake: 11”

1 W Woodland Park: 7”

5 W Westcliffe: 4”

Rosita: 4”

Woodland Park: 4”

7 NW San Isabel: 3.5”

Ouray: 3.3”

2 NNW Ridgway: 2.5”

Silverton: 1.8”

3 NNE Air Force Academy: 1”

5 ENE Chromo: 1”

A look at high water along Cherry Creek Trail