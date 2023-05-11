Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rain, snow totals from Colorado's May 10-11, 2023 storm

Here's a check of Colorado rain and snow totals as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through Colorado with rainfall rates up to 1 inch an hour possible Thursday. By the time the spring storm passes through, up to 3 inches of accumulation is possible in the Denver area as a flood watch continues for metro communities and the northeastern Colorado plains through this evening.
milliken colorado storm.jpg
Posted at 4:03 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 18:06:26-04

DENVER — Widespread showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through Colorado with rainfall rates up to 1 inch an hour possible Thursday. By the time the spring storm passes through, up to 3 inches of accumulation is possible in the Denver area as a flood watch continues for metro communities and the northeastern Colorado plains through this evening.

Here's a check of Colorado rain and snow totals as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Rain totals over the past 24 hours

6.7 N Kiowa: 2.8”
10 NNE Colorado Springs: 2.65”
5.4 SW Black Forest: 2.63”
1 W Colorado Springs: 2.55”
Brush: 2.52”
7.3 SE Aurora: 2.48”
3.5 WNW Parker: 2.42”
Palmer Lake: 2.39”
2.1 NW Colorado Springs: 2.36”
1.2 ESE Manitou Springs: 2.27”
6.5 NNW Castle Rock: 2.25”
1.4 NE Monument: 2.22”
3.1 NNW Strasburg: 2.20”
2.0 N Woodland Park: 2.11”
4.5 SE Gleneagle: 2.10”
5.4 NNW Peyton: 2.10”
1.3 WSW Kersey: 2.01”
Lone Tree: 2.00”
2.0 NNW Frederick: 2.00”
6.8 S Sedalia: 1.98”
4.2 NNW Aurora: 1.94”
2.8 ENE Castle Pines: 1.87”
1.86 Galeton: 1.86”
2.1 ENE Franktown: 1.82”
Greeley: 1.80”
4.7 WSW: Littleton 1.79”
Akron: 1.78”
Kit Carson: 1.75”
10.8 SSW Bennett: 1.74”
Surrey Ridge: 1.72”
3.2 ESE Highlands Ranch: 1.68”
6.8 ENE Centennial: 1.65”
3.3 S Aurora: 1.65”
4.1 NE Elizabeth: 1.55”
1.9 NE Akron: 1.54”
5.1 NW Cripple Creek: 1.54”
1.4 SSW Lone Tree 1.53”
1.9 N Cherry Creek Reservoir: 1.49”
5.1 ENE Denver: 1.43”
5.1 E Longmont: 1.40”
3.7 NNE Pueblo West: 1.37”
2 NW Chatfield Dam: 1.32”

Snow totals over the past 24 hours

2 NNW Trout Lake: 11”
1 W Woodland Park: 7”
5 W Westcliffe: 4”
Rosita: 4”
Woodland Park: 4”
7 NW San Isabel: 3.5”
Ouray: 3.3”
2 NNW Ridgway: 2.5”
Silverton: 1.8”
3 NNE Air Force Academy: 1”
5 ENE Chromo: 1”

A look at high water along Cherry Creek Trail

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch free Denver7 news, streaming anytime on your Samsung TV Plus