Quirky Nederland considering buying Eldora Mountain Ski Resort

NEDERLAND, Colo. — The small, funky Boulder County mountain town of Nederland is considering buying nearby Eldora Mountain Ski Resort. Town officials met with the board of trustees Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility.

How could a town of 1,500 people, best known for a frozen dead guy and shops that sell things made of alpaca and crystals, afford a ski resort estimated to cost between $100 and $200 million? Town Administrator Jonathan Cain says there is early interest from the community, and if that interest holds, there are paths to funding.

"We have access to a lot of things as a community that could make this work. Grants or other private programs. Public-private partnerships. Things like that. There are a lot of people in our community that really care about this place," said Cain.

Cain calls this a "moonshot," but it is one worth looking at.

"And I think in government, when you have an opportunity to take a moonshot, you have to look at it, and you have to explore it. We haven't found a reason to say 'no,' yet. We keep just finding reasons to say 'yes,'" Cain added.

Cain says he expects to know whether the town plans to pursue this purchase in a month or so.

Utah-based Powdr recreation company announced in August that it plans to sell Eldora.