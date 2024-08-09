Pups rule the pool: A list of dog swim days in Colorado

DENVER — While the summer heat is taking a bit of a break, the 90s return to Colorado’s weather forecast next week and just in time as local pools welcome dogs to take a dip.

Denver7’s own pup, Mozzarella, doesn’t want Colorado doggies to miss out on his favorite time of the year – so he’s sniffed out which pools will soon open and compiled a list.

2024 Dog pool days in Colorado:

Paws for a Dip in Thornton

Saturday, August 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thornton City Pool

2141 E 95th Ave

Cost is $5 per dog with one human companion. Proof of current pet vaccinations required.

Dog-a-Pool-Ooza in Denver

Sunday, August 18: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Two sessions both at Berkeley and Cook Park Pools

First come, first serve basis as space is limited to 75 dogs per session. Cost $5 per pup.

Pups at the pool in Pueblo

Monday, September 2

City Park Pool

221 S. Parkside Lane

Two sessions: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Noon to 2 p.m.

Cost is $5 per dog

Bow Wow Beach Doggie Day | Federal Heights

September 7 at Water World

8801 North Pecos Street

Three sessions:

8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Humans get in free, cost is $9.99 per dog with portion of proceeds benefiting Riverdale Animal Shelter.

Tickets available online starting August 19.

Denver7

Wag N’ Romp in Lone Tree

Saturday, September 7

Cook Creek Pool

8711 Lone Tree Pkwy

Two sessions:

10 a.m. to noon, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Online tickets available until Sept. 6, day of tickets are $10.

Doggie Splash & Pet Expo in Highlands Ranch

Saturday, September 7 at Westridge Recreation Center

9650 Foothills Canyon Blvd

Sessions:

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon.

Tickets $10, limit of 2 dogs per person.

Doggie Paddle Day in Brighton

Saturday, September 7

Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dogs must be current on vaccinations

Mozzarella also checked and these events are not happening this year:

Dog Daze at the Bay in Broomfield, Doggie Plunge at Pirates Cove Water Park in Englewood and Doggy Dip ad Deer Creek Pool.