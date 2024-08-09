Pups rule the pool: A list of dog swim days in Colorado

DENVER — While the summer heat is taking a bit of a break, the 90s return to Colorado’s weather forecast next week and just in time as local pools welcome dogs to take a dip.
Denver7’s own pup, Mozzarella, doesn’t want Colorado doggies to miss out on his favorite time of the year – so he’s sniffed out which pools will soon open and compiled a list.
2024 Dog pool days in Colorado:
Paws for a Dip in Thornton
Saturday, August 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thornton City Pool
2141 E 95th Ave
Cost is $5 per dog with one human companion. Proof of current pet vaccinations required.
Dog-a-Pool-Ooza in Denver
Sunday, August 18: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Two sessions both at Berkeley and Cook Park Pools
First come, first serve basis as space is limited to 75 dogs per session. Cost $5 per pup.
Pups at the pool in Pueblo
Monday, September 2
City Park Pool
221 S. Parkside Lane
Two sessions: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Noon to 2 p.m.
Cost is $5 per dog
Bow Wow Beach Doggie Day | Federal Heights
September 7 at Water World
8801 North Pecos Street
Three sessions:
8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Humans get in free, cost is $9.99 per dog with portion of proceeds benefiting Riverdale Animal Shelter.
Tickets available online starting August 19.
Wag N’ Romp in Lone Tree
Saturday, September 7
Cook Creek Pool
8711 Lone Tree Pkwy
Two sessions:
10 a.m. to noon, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Online tickets available until Sept. 6, day of tickets are $10.
Doggie Splash & Pet Expo in Highlands Ranch
Saturday, September 7 at Westridge Recreation Center
9650 Foothills Canyon Blvd
Sessions:
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon.
Tickets $10, limit of 2 dogs per person.
Doggie Paddle Day in Brighton
Saturday, September 7
Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dogs must be current on vaccinations
Mozzarella also checked and these events are not happening this year:
Dog Daze at the Bay in Broomfield, Doggie Plunge at Pirates Cove Water Park in Englewood and Doggy Dip ad Deer Creek Pool.
