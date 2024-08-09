Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Pups rule the pool: A list of dog swim days in Colorado

Denver7's Mozzarella is sharing his favorite time of the year when local pools open their doors to dogs. He compiled a list so you and your pup wont miss out!
Denver7's Mozzarella is sharing his favorite time of the year when local pools open their doors to dogs. He compiled a list so you and your pup wont miss out!
doggos.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — While the summer heat is taking a bit of a break, the 90s return to Colorado’s weather forecast next week and just in time as local pools welcome dogs to take a dip.

Denver7’s own pup, Mozzarella, doesn’t want Colorado doggies to miss out on his favorite time of the year – so he’s sniffed out which pools will soon open and compiled a list.

2024 Dog pool days in Colorado:

Paws for a Dip in Thornton
Saturday, August 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thornton City Pool
2141 E 95th Ave

Cost is $5 per dog with one human companion. Proof of current pet vaccinations required.

Dog-a-Pool-Ooza in Denver
Sunday, August 18: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Two sessions both at Berkeley and Cook Park Pools

First come, first serve basis as space is limited to 75 dogs per session. Cost $5 per pup.

Pups at the pool in Pueblo
Monday, September 2
City Park Pool
221 S. Parkside Lane

Two sessions: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Noon to 2 p.m.

Cost is $5 per dog

Bow Wow Beach Doggie Day | Federal Heights
September 7 at Water World
8801 North Pecos Street

Three sessions:
8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Humans get in free, cost is $9.99 per dog with portion of proceeds benefiting Riverdale Animal Shelter.

Tickets available online starting August 19.

mozzarella swimming.jpg

Wag N’ Romp in Lone Tree
Saturday, September 7
Cook Creek Pool
8711 Lone Tree Pkwy

Two sessions:
10 a.m. to noon, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Online tickets available until Sept. 6, day of tickets are $10.

Doggie Splash & Pet Expo in Highlands Ranch
Saturday, September 7 at Westridge Recreation Center
9650 Foothills Canyon Blvd

Sessions:
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon.

Tickets $10, limit of 2 dogs per person.

Doggie Paddle Day in Brighton
Saturday, September 7
Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dogs must be current on vaccinations

Mozzarella also checked and these events are not happening this year:
Dog Daze at the Bay in Broomfield, Doggie Plunge at Pirates Cove Water Park in Englewood and Doggy Dip ad Deer Creek Pool.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
No drama for these llamas! New, fuzzy team members help out on the trails near Leadville
Youth volunteers bring the Olympics to Littleton memory care facility
Ten DPS teachers to move into new apartment complex, rent-free, for one year
Motorcycle lane filtering is legal in Colorado. What you need to know about the new law
Meet Ash, Colorado's canine trained to investigate wildfires

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help