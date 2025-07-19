Proposed measure aimed at preserving single-family zoning in Littleton set to reach voters this November

LITTLETON, Colo. — A proposed measure aimed at preserving single-family zoning in Littleton is set to reach voters this November.

A Littleton Organization called Rooted in Littleton said they have enough signatures to get a proposed charter amendment on the November ballot.

The group wants to preserve single-family residential zoning by limiting zoning modifications and prohibiting the development of duplexes, triplexes, or other multi-unit housing types.

"A triplex is situated next to a single-family ranch house? I think a lot of residents think it looks terrible," said Littleton resident Mark Harris, who is with Rooted in Littleton.

Harris has lived in Littleton for eight years and said that triplex-style homes are the type of development his group is trying to avoid throughout the city.

"Let the citizens of Littleton come forward and vote, and we'll let the chips fall where they may. If it's voted against, so be it," said Harris.

He said that Rooted in Littleton is not against housing. Instead, he said they want to make sure neighborhoods are protected.

Back in June, Denver7 spoke with Patrick Santana, who works with Littleton Grows Together, an organization that opposes the proposed measure.

Santana said then that they were open to coming to the table to work with the community.

"We're bigger than just any individual, and one of the things that this community really has, one of the strengths of Littleton, is that it has always had a lot of different voices come to the table and try and find answers and solve things," Santana said.

With the news that Rooted in Littleton has obtained the necessary signatures, Denver7 reached out to Littleton Grows Together to gauge their thoughts on the proposed initiative.

In a statement to Denver7, Littleton Grows Together contends the measure could reduce housing options and expose the city to legal challenges.

The next step in the process is for the city to verify the signatures before the proposed amendment is placed on the city ballot.