Proposed bike lanes could slash more than 200 parking spots in Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood

DENVER — A proposal to add a protected barrier for bicyclists in Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood could slash hundreds of parking spots.

Now, businesses are juggling the idea of the proposed safety improvements and protecting their customers.

Seth Rubin's business along W. 29th Ave. is built on his biscuits.

"We are a grab-and-go spot. People stop in on their way to work and continue on their way," said Rubin.

The owner of Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen says 90% of his customers come by car.

"Parking in this area is sufficient but challenging," said Rubin.

So, a proposal to reduce parking by more than 200 spots in his neighborhood to improve cyclist safety has business owners like him worried about their bottom line.

"I'm really concerned for this street," said Christina Trostel, owner of Salon Ostara.

One proposal Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) would add a protected bike lane with a barrier stretching from Sheridan Blvd. to Federal Blvd., removing more than 75% of the existing parking spots.

"It's especially not good for a brand new business, so I’m hoping the city will listen to us. Can we just push pause for a minute?" said Trostel.

The city is repaving W. 29th Ave. this year, which is why it's taking the opportunity to make some safety improvements.

Adding a protective barrier is one of the two project alternatives. Both plans would reduce the speed limit from 30 m.p.h to 25 m.p.h. and install speed bumps.

The city's crash dashboard tracks deadly and serious bodily injury crashes.

Since the existing bike lane was installed in 2016, there haven't been any reported bicycle-related crashes in the project area.

"Additional improvements come at a cost, and what's the value of reducing zero incidents?" said Rubin.

Bicycle advocate June Churchill said that even though there haven't been any bicycle crashes, that doesn't mean the roadway is safe.

"It may just mean that it’s so unsafe that people avoid it because of how unsafe it is," said Churchill.

She said Denver doesn't need to wait until a serious accident to make improvements, but businesses hope there's a compromise between those who work here and those who ride.

"I am a wife of a cyclist and I think safety of cyclists is important and I'm behind it and I'm for it but if it could not be on the backs of small businesses, that would be great," said Trostel.