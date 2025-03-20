Produce on the go: Mobile farm stands could soon pop up in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The farm-to-table commute could get a lot quicker if new regulations pass in Boulder County.

Under the 2023 Farm Stand Pilot Project, Boulder County Commissioners for Community Planning and Permitting (CPP) explored the possibility of pre-approved farm stand building designs. However, commissioners learned that those designs were too expensive for local farms.

The issue, county planners say, is that many agricultural producers in Boulder County are small to medium-sized, thus facing more financial constraints in operating their business. County planners told Denver7 that 86% of those farmers are only making $25,000 or less per year from selling products.

The Board of County Commissioners is considering a change to its land use code to allow farmers to put up mobile farm stands. Supporters say the proposed change would cut down on permitting time, be more cost-effective, and allow for better food access for the community.

Denver7 Boulder County Planning Commission hearing on mobile farm stands on March 19, 2025.

“To be able to have this other outlet, it really does provide [for] farmers. You don’t need to hire a whole bunch of staff for one farm stand, so by having this mobile farm stand, they can move it throughout the property and elsewhere,” explained Boulder County Long-Term Planner Jack Sheehan.

“Should they have to move their property, should they expand, being able to pick up and go and not lose what you poured your time and money into [helps these farmers],” added Sustainability Agricultural Community Outreach Planner Sabrina Torres.

The proposed code change will be voted on during the next Boulder County Commission meeting in April. If it passes, Boulder County residents could start seeing mobile farm stands throughout the county in the following weeks.