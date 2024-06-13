Pride flags stolen from several Arvada homes in recent weeks

ARVADA, Colo. - Police released photos and information of a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing Pride flags in northwest Arvada.

Arvada police said they are investigating six separate incidents of Pride flags stolen from the outside of homes over the last several weeks.

At least three suspects may be involved in the alleged thefts.Investigators said the suspects are likely young males driving a newer four-door sedan, shown in the photo below.

Arvada police also shared photos of a suspect, wearing light-colored pants and a t-shirt taking a flag from in front of a home.

No other details were available.

Arvada police said anyone with information on the suspects or to report more Pride flag thefts to contact investigators at 720-898-6900.

Arvada PD