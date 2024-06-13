Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pride flags stolen from several Arvada homes in recent weeks

Arvada police shared photos of a suspect, wearing light-colored pants and a t-shirt taking a flag from in front of a home.
pride flag thefts.png
Arvada PD, Denver7
pride flag thefts.png
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 13, 2024

ARVADA, Colo. - Police released photos and information of a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing Pride flags in northwest Arvada.

Arvada police said they are investigating six separate incidents of Pride flags stolen from the outside of homes over the last several weeks.

At least three suspects may be involved in the alleged thefts.Investigators said the suspects are likely young males driving a newer four-door sedan, shown in the photo below.

Arvada police also shared photos of a suspect, wearing light-colored pants and a t-shirt taking a flag from in front of a home.

No other details were available.

Arvada police said anyone with information on the suspects or to report more Pride flag thefts to contact investigators at 720-898-6900.

pride flags stolen arvada suspect wanted.jpg

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News