President Trump tells Governor Polis to "rot in hell" over Tina Peters' incarceration

DENVER — President Donald Trump continues to berate Colorado lawmakers over the incarceration of felon and former elections clerk Tina Peters.

In a Truth Social Post Wednesday, President Trump wrote in part:

“God Bless Tina Peters, who is now, for two years out of nine, sitting in a Colorado Maximum Security Prison, at the age of 73…Hard to wish her a Happy New Year. But to the Scumbag Governor, and the disgusting “Republican” (RINO!) DA, who did this to her. I wish them only the worst. May they rot in Hell. FREE TINA PETERS!”

Governor Jared Polis released a statement in response to President Trump's attackon Wednesday, saying:

“I hope the President’s resolution this year is to spend less time online talking about me and more on making America more affordable by stopping his disastrous tariffs and fixing rising health care costs. Finally, I wish all Americans, including the President and all the wonderful people across the political spectrum, a happy, healthy and productive New Year.”

Peters was convicted on state charges of illegally tampering with voting machines in the 2020 election.

President Trump pardoned Peters, but under the Constitution, the president only has the authority to pardon those convicted of federal charges.

Governor Polis has the authority to pardon Peters, but has not done so. The state prison system also denied a request to move Peters to a federal prison.

Many lawmakers believe President Trump is retaliating against Colorado for refusing to release Peters.

This week, the President vetoed the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, which would provide 50,000 Coloradans with clean and affordable water.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced plans to break up NCAR in Boulder, the world’s leading climate research lab.

Peters’ attorneys asked a state appeals court to recognize President Trump’s pardon.

The court did not immediately throw out the request and instead asked Attorney General Phil Weiser to respond by January 8th.