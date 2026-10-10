DENVER — This weekend, the Premier League's 13th annual fan festival is coming to Denver. The two-day free event will be held at Union Station.

Organizers said that since the festival launched in 2017, it has brought in more than 120,000 attendees.

Watch Lauren Lennon's report in the video player below:

Premier League fan festival comes to Denver

Fans headed to Union Station bright and early Saturday to cheer on their teams, including Leeds United Fan, Jack Flint, who got to the iconic location at 3:45 a.m.

“I've been super excited, like going for it for like a whole week,” Flint said.

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“It's kind of crazy seeing like all the community stuff around Denver, which I've grown up in my whole life,” he added.

Flint's friend, Joe Johnson, didn’t get to Union Station as early as he did, but still showed up before the sun around 5 a.m.

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“It's obviously so hard for us to go to England and get this experience. So, to get a little taste of it here in Denver is pretty special,” said Johnson.

Flint also noted his surprise when he heard the fan festival was coming to the Mile High City, saying, “It was pretty crazy”.

“Honestly, I was kind of surprised. I was like, ‘Really, Denver?' But it’s been amazing so," Flint said.

Johnson, not as surprised, saying, “I think Denver deserves it. It’s a soccer city, and obviously there’s a demand for it, so ... think it worked out pretty well”.

The festival starts back up Sunday with the first game scheduled for 7 a.m.

You can check the schedule of games this weekend here.