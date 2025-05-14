Poudre School District will pay $16M in settlement after paraprofessional pleads guilty to child abuse

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — As part of a settlement, the Poudre School District will pay more than $16 million to 10 families after a former paraprofessional for the school district pleaded guilty to child abuse and assault.

The lawsuit, which was filed in October, was brought forward by the parents of 10 children who were abused at the hands of former employee Tyler Zanella, who worked as a bus attendant to help elementary school children with autism, including many who were non-verbal, the law firm Killmer Lane, LLP said. The parents said the district never should have hired Zanella in the first place, as he had failed to include a prior criminal conviction for child abuse on his application for the position.

Zanella was hired in August 2022. In a video released by the law firm, Zanella is seen repeatedly slapping, pinching and hitting children on the bus between March and May 2023. District officials, after noticing physical signs of the abuse, watched the surveillance bus videos and witnessed Zanella's actions. They reported it to police.

Zanella was arrested in May 2023, fired and charged with 164 counts.

The school district told Denver7 in 2024 that since his arrest, it has "implemented additional measures to ensure our district is a safe haven for learning and growth... The district's human resources protocol prohibits the hiring of individuals with any conviction related to child abuse or neglect."

In January 2024, Zanella accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to seven counts of third-degree assault (against an at-risk person), two counts of harassment and two counts of child abuse. In April 2024, he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge ruled that he would spend 10.5 years in the Department of Corrections after serving two years in the Larimer County Jail.

The parents filed the lawsuit in the fall of 2024.

It alleges that the district knew about Zanella's criminal history and "hired him for a role that involved him having access to and authority over multiple exceptionally vulnerable young children." Zanella had previously been arrested on a charge of child abuse in 2012, and that case was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to child abuse (negligence - no injury), which is a misdemeanor. The lawsuit also claims the defendants failed to intervene after learning of assault and bullying incidents.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

"The most shocking aspect of this case is that school district officials almost immediately knew that on his application for the school bus job, Zanella lied by failing to report that he had a prior criminal conviction for child abuse, yet they put him on the bus despite this knowledge, where he continued to torment and torture the most helpless children in Colorado," the law firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

The settlement amount of $16,200,000 will be funded by the school district and its insurance carrier, the Colorado School Districts Self Insurance Pool. The latter will contribute $10 million, with the district covering the remainder.

Denver7 has requested comment from the school district. We have not heard back as of publishing time.

In the wake of cases involving school employees assaulting children with special needs, Denver7 Investigates looked into Colorado's current policies and what parents and advocates want to change in May 2024. Watch that report below.