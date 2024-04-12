Former Poudre School paraprofessional sentenced to 12.5 years for assaulting students with disabilities

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Poudre School District paraprofessional on Friday was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison without the possibility of parole for assaulting several students with disabilities last year.

Tyler Zanella, 37, will split that time by serving 10.5 years in the Department of Corrections after he serves 2 years in the Larimer County Jail, according to the ruling from Judge Daniel McDonald.

Zanella was arrested in May 2023 for hitting a kindergartner with disabilities "on several occasions," according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS). Police identified 11 victims through surveillance video, all of whom were at risk due to disabilities.

He initially faced 164 charges, including crimes against an at-risk juvenile, third-degree assault and child abuse. He pleaded guilty to 11 counts in January as part of a plea deal:



Seven counts of third-degree assault against an at-risk person (Class 6 felony)

Two counts of harassment (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Two counts of child abuse (Class 1 misdemeanor)

Several parents protested the plea deal, since it significantly reduced Zanella's potential prison time. Zanella's seven felony charges each carry a maximum penalty of 1.5 years in prison and each of the four misdemeanors carry just six months of jail time.

Sabrina Herrick's daughter was one of the eleven victims listed in the case. She was one of several parents who asked McDonald to reject the plea deal.

“I was holding out some hope that the deal would get rejected," said Herrick. "I don't think it's a long enough sentence."

Judge McDonald also criticized the reduced charges.

“To be clear, justice will not be served today," said McDonald. The judge also voiced concerns with the school district's hiring process, questioning how Zanella was hired in the first place.

“I have no idea who needs to hear this, and I have no idea if they are in this room or not, but you don’t hire someone with a conviction of child abuse to be a paraprofessional to work with kids," McDonald told the court before the sentencing. "I believe that the only option is to remove Mr. Zanella from the community for as long as I can."

Zanella worked on a bus route that primarily served children with disabilities. In May 2023, Zanella was caught on surveillance video hitting a 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism, according to his arrest affidavit.

Investigators discovered several other instances that were recorded. One video showed Zanella striking a child five times in four seconds before hitting a different student a minute later. Zanella also hit children in the face with backpacks.

The affidavit states parents contacted investigators after their child tried to run away from the school bus. The child was afraid to take baths or showers because they did not want anything touching their head, court documents state.

The Poudre School District hired Zanella at the end of August 2022. He was fired on May 24, 2023.

Zanella's sentencing came two days after a Denver metro law firm alleged three students with severe autism "suffered unimaginable abuse" at the hands of a Littleton Public Schools (LPS) bus aide over the course of about six months.

“We, as a community, expect and trust those caring for our children to be held to the highest standards and Mr. Zanella violated that trust and victimized some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. “I’m glad we were able to resolve this case to bring closure for the community without unnecessarily subjecting the victims to the additional trauma a trial would cause.”