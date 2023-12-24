Watch Now
Potential travel impact on US Hwy 36 near Broomfield due to “police activity”

While unclear as to the type of incident, the Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) said on social media it was assisting on a “shots fired call” on HWY 36 in an area near McCaslin Boulevard.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Dec 24, 2023
Motorists traveling westbound on US Highway 36 west of Broomfield should be on alert for police activity and potential travel impacts Sunday afternoon.

MVFR asked people to avoid the area and find an alternate route of travel.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on its interactive map said at CO 170 and two miles west of Broomfield to expect possible travel impacts due to police activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

