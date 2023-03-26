Popular Denver e-bike rebate vouchers are back on March 28. How to get one

DENVER — Getting an E-bike rebate voucher in Denver this next round might be even more competitive with warmer April temps luring more bikers out into the sunshine. Over the course of the month, the average high temperature will finally reach into the 60s, according to National Weather Service weather records.

Denver will open its next round of e-bike vouchers Tuesday, March 28 at 11 a.m. and history has shown, once the window opens, the rebates vanish within minutes.

The city’s rebate voucher program, launched in early 2022, offers Denver residents a chance at saving on an e-bike with 5,060 total vouchers redeemed as of last week.

Denver7’s Rob Harris reported 46-percent of e-bike vouchers in 2022 went unredeemed. According to the city’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency, unused rebate vouchers are returned to the program within 60 days for the next round of rebates.

There are three types of rebate vouchersavailable with the standard rebate offered to Denver residents potentially helping you save up to $300 on an e-bike or $500 on an e-cargo bike, according to the city’s website.

An income-qualified rebate of up to $1,200 is available to people who meet certain income requirements and an adaptive rebate helps people with a disability receive up to $1,400 on an adaptive e-bike.

For the best chance at grabbing a rebate voucher, you don’t want to be fumbling around trying to find a utility bill to prove your Denver residency. The city recommends having all the needed paperwork and information ready to go by 11 a.m.

For a standard rebate, you’ll need proof you live in Denver and must be over 16 years of age. Here’s a link to all the information needed to apply for an e-bike rebate, including the income-qualified and adaptive rebates.

All three classes of e-bikes are eligible for a rebate and more information on which bike shops are participating are also available on thecity’s website.

Here are the steps to get an e-bike rebate voucher in Denver, according to the city’s website:

At 11 a.m., register as a new user on the application portal which is on www.denverclimaterebates.com

Once registration is completed, check email for a verification code to be entered on the website.

Applications require name, address, proof of residency and income-qualification documents. If approved, you’ll receive an e-bike rebate voucher code via email, according to the city’s website.

The application process is slightly different for an adaptive e-bike rebate. The city’s website tells applicants to email climateactionrebates@denvergov.org to for steps on how to apply.

If you miss this time around, here are the other tentative e-bike rebate dates for 2023:



Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, November 28