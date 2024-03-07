Polis orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Eagle County paramedic

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of an Eagle County paramedic who died while responding to a backcountry rescue call in Vail.

Steve Zuckerman, 61, worked with Beaver Creek Ski Patrol for more than 25 years. He started as a part-time paramedic with Eagle County Paramedic Services in April 2008 and moved to full-time in May 2013.

Eagle County Paramedic Services said Zuckerman served as a field trainer and a member of the Search and Rescue team. He was training to become a critical care paramedic. He also served as medical director for the World Cup races in Beaver Creek.

Paramedic dies while responding to backcountry rescue call in Vail

Zuckerman died while responding to a backcountry rescue call in Vail on Feb. 23. In a social media post, Eagle County Paramedic Services said "there are really no words" to describe the loss.

To honor Zuckerman, flags will be at half-staff on Saturday, March 10 from sunrise to sunset.