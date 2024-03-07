Polis orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Eagle County paramedic

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of an Eagle County paramedic who died while responding to a backcountry rescue call in Vail.
Steve Zuckerman, 61, worked with Beaver Creek Ski Patrol for more than 25 years. He started as a part-time paramedic with Eagle County Paramedic Services in April 2008 and moved to full-time in May 2013.
Eagle County Paramedic Services said Zuckerman served as a field trainer and a member of the Search and Rescue team. He was training to become a critical care paramedic. He also served as medical director for the World Cup races in Beaver Creek.
Zuckerman died while responding to a backcountry rescue call in Vail on Feb. 23. In a social media post, Eagle County Paramedic Services said "there are really no words" to describe the loss.
To honor Zuckerman, flags will be at half-staff on Saturday, March 10 from sunrise to sunset.