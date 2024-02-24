Watch Now
Paramedic dies while responding to backcountry rescue call in Vail

Posted at 8:27 PM, Feb 23, 2024
VAIL, Colo. — A paramedic died while responding to a backcountry rescue call in Vail Friday.

Steve Zuckerman, 61, worked with Beaver Creek Ski Patrol for more than 25 years. He started as a part-time paramedic with Eagle County Paramedic Services in April 2008 and moved to full-time in May 2013.

Eagle County Paramedic Services said Zuckerman served as a field trainer and a member of the Search and Rescue team. He was training to become a critical care paramedic. He also served as medical director for the World Cup races in Beaver Creek.

In a social media post, Eagle County Paramedic Services said "there are really no words" to describe the loss.

“Steve was one of the helpers,” said Eagle County Paramedic Services CEO Brandon Daruna. “He never missed an opportunity to contribute and his death leaves a giant void in our organization and community.”

The department extended its condolences to Zuckerman's family, friends and coworkers.

