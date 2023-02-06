Polis announces new measures to help reduce energy costs for Coloradans

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday new measures his office will be taking to help lower the cost of energy for Coloradans.

Some of the initiatives Polis said he is taking to help thousands of Coloradans dealing with skyrocketing utility bills is directing agencies like Colorado’s Public Utility Commission (PUC) to take immediate action to offset the cost of natural gas.

“We are going to be moving full speed ahead with regard to these measures. And we want to make sure that all utilities continue to be increasingly accountable to ratepayers, and that we want to work with all of our energy providers, and the state and the federal government to provide relief and reduce rates for both gas bills and electric bills as quickly as possible,” Polis said during Monday’s press conference.

Oil and natural gas prices surged globally after Russia invaded Ukraine. At the same time, several energy giants like Xcel Energy are seeing massive profits.

Polis prefaced Monday’s announcement by saying many of the more than 30 recommendations and directions of his plan are designed to stave off price spikes next winter as natural gas prices begin to stabilize. But no real specifics were released Monday.

The PUC approved last month a request from Xcel Energy for a reduction in the gas cost adjustment which it says will lower bills for gas customers by around 15 percent, according to a release.

More immediate measures include directing the PUC to promote programs like the Colorado Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), which Polis said more people are eligible for due to the rising costs of energy.

“For more immediate relief, I'm requesting the PUC elevate frontline resources that includes programs like the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, LEAP, Utility Percentage of Income Payment Plans, PIPP, many other forms of state-local assistance, and directing the Colorado Energy Office to work with utilities to identify those most vulnerable and prioritize additional outreach and resources to folks who are disproportionately affected by the increased prices,” Polis said.

The largest new program announced Monday is the Whole-Home Energy Retrofit program. It will help homeowners install upgrades like heat pumps, insulation, and LED lighting to help reduce energy costs.

The program will be funded through $140 million of federal funds from the inflation Reduction Act and won’t be available until the end of this year.

Emily Stork, the owner of Worth The Fight Boxing, a fitness studio in Denver, said her costs of running a small business are somewhat stable, except for the 250% increase she has seen with her utility bill.

"When you have a business, you make a budget and you plan for [unexpected expenses]. And when you have something that just like triples out of nowhere, it's really hard to plan for that,” Stork said.

It’s unknown if any of these measures will make a big impact, as the governor hopes, come next winter in Colorado. The PUC is an independent agency and Polis said he has limited influence over its operations.