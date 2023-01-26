As energy bills continue to climb in the Denver area, Xcel Energy reports $1.74 billion in profit for 2022

While energy bills continue to climb for customers in the Denver area, Xcel Energy reported a net income, or profit, of $1.74 billion for the 2022 calendar year, an 8.7% increase over the previous year.

Xcel posted its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end earnings and held a conference call Thursday morning to discuss the numbers.

For the full year, Xcel pulled in more than $15 billion in revenue. The company’s profit in the fourth quarter alone was $379 million.

In breaking down those numbers, the company reported that natural gas revenue increased 44% last year, while electric revenue grew 8%.

During the past decade, Xcel’s profits have nearly doubled. In 2012, the company reported a profit of $905 million for the calendar year.

In a statement, Xcel Energy Chairman, President and CEO Bob Frenzel said the company delivered earnings of $3.17 per share and noted this is the 18th consecutive year that the company has met or beat its financial projections.

“Xcel Energy also delivered strong reliability for our customers and communities in 2022 despite increasingly volatile weather causing high energy demand events during hotter-than-normal summers in Colorado and the Upper Midwest, and Winter Storm Elliott which knocked out critical electric and gas service across the country,” he said.

