Polis activates Colorado National Guard ahead of extremely cold weather

Colorado National Guard medical personnel suit up to perform coronavirus tests on motorists at a drive-thru testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. Officials planned to administer 150 tests but the line of vehicles wrapped around three city blocks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 18:35:45-05

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis activated more than 100 Colorado National Guard members Tuesday as the state prepares for extremely cold weather.

“Colorado’s National Guard is up to the challenge whether it’s helping distribute the life-saving vaccine or respond to wildfires across our state. Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures and the Guard is ready to assist local communities to help keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap,” the governor said in a press release.

This activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Plan. The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has been directed to "take all necessary and appropriate State actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery, and mitigation efforts."

Beginning Wednesday night, a strong northwest flow will drive an arctic airmass that will bring bitterly cold temperatures to north central and northeast Colorado through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Lows on Wednesday night for Denver are forecast to be -16° F, with temps dropping even lower for the Eastern Plains. Thursday highs will be in the single digits and below zero for both the Urban Corridor and the Eastern Plains.

This isn’t your usual cold weather snap in Colorado. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected in Denver and across the state Wednesday night through Friday. Click here for a guide to help you prepare and share with friends and family, too.

