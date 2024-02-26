Police seek vehicle in connection with shots fired incident near Denver schools

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a shots fired incident near two schools last week.

Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Wednesday near Prep Academy and Columbine Elementary School at East 28th Avenue and Columbine Street.

Police retrieved bullet casings but no victims were located. Investigators said at the time that the incident appeared to have no connection to the schools.

Police on Monday released an image and description of a vehicle they believe was involved in the Skyland neighborhood shooting.

The vehicle was described as a silver Kia Sportage with silver slotted wheels and black trim. The vehicle fled the location heading west.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

DPD Not the actual vehicle.