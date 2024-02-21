Police investigating report of shots fired near Denver schools; no injuries reported

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a report of shots fired near two schools in the city's Skyland neighborhood Wednesday.

Police retrieved bullet casings but no victims were located. There appears to be no connection to the schools at this time.

There was a large police presence near Prep Academy and Columbine Elementary School at East 28th Avenue and Columbine Street, just north of City Park.

The district said it's releasing students at both schools early, only five at a time to make sure kids can get with their parents. However, school officials have been mum on the incident.

