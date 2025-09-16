Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police seek leads in NW Denver hit-and-run crash that seriously injured cyclist

Police released an image of a similar SUV and urged anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Denver cyclists share close call stories, ways to get around safer with vehicles and other bikers in this Denver7 special 'On Two Wheels' video report. You can share your own experience by calling (303) 832-0207 or emailing us at on2wheels@denver7.com.
DENVER – Investigators are seeking leads to help solve a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured in Denver’s Chaffee Park neighborhood.

According to Denver police, at around 6:32 p.m. on August 25, a cyclist was struck by a Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle traveling south on North Vallejo Street at the intersection of West 50th Avenue.

A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers release said the driver of the SUV allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck the bicyclist who was headed westbound on West 50th Avenue before leaving the scene.

The case number is 25-456140.

