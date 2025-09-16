Police seek leads in NW Denver hit-and-run crash that seriously injured cyclist

DENVER – Investigators are seeking leads to help solve a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured in Denver’s Chaffee Park neighborhood.

According to Denver police, at around 6:32 p.m. on August 25, a cyclist was struck by a Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle traveling south on North Vallejo Street at the intersection of West 50th Avenue.

A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers release said the driver of the SUV allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck the bicyclist who was headed westbound on West 50th Avenue before leaving the scene.

Police released an image of a similar SUV and urged anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The case number is 25-456140.

