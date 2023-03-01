Police need help identifying motorcycle rider who allegedly struck a pedestrian in Denver

Denver police need the public's help identifying a motorcycle rider who allegedly struck a pedestrian crossing Colfax Avenue last weekend.

Police released a photo of the incident which happened on February 25, 2023 at around 2:51 p.m.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and North Broadway Street when the motorcycle rider struck the pedestrian causing serious injuries, police said in a release.

The rider was in a large group of motorcyclists and left the scene after striking the pedestrian, according to Denver police. The motorcycle is described as a grey sport-style bike with possible damage to its front fender.

Police ask anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash to contact Metro Denver Crime Stopper online or by calling 720-913-7867.

Denver7 has been reporting on the rise in hit-and-run crashes in the Denver metro area and in January we took a look at incidents local police departments and sheriff's offices around Colorado are looking for the public's help to solve.

In Colorado, a hit-and-run crash that causes non-serious injuries is punishable by 10 days to a year in jail and/or a fine of $300 up to $1,000. If the person is seriously injured, the driver faces a Class 4 felony punishable by two to six years in prison and/or a fine up to $500,000. If the person is killed in the crash, the driver faces a Class 3 felony with four to 12 years in prison and/or a fine up to $750,000.

It is against the law to leave the scene of any crash, even if nobody is injured. If you witness a hit-and-run, either use your phone or try to memorize as much as you can about the suspect vehicle or the driver (and if you're driving, pull over to write it down). Then call 911. Authorities urge witnesses not to pursue a fleeing suspect and instead tend to anybody who was injured.

Last year, Denver had 54 hit-and-run crashes that led to serious injuries and 17 that were fatal.

