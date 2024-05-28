Police looking for possible victims of hit-and-run during BOLDERBoulder race

BOULDER, Colo. – Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that was allegedly struck by another vehicle during the BOLDERBoulder race on Monday.

At around 8:15 a.m., bike patrol officers were notified of a driver in the Whole Foods parking lot off Pearl Street “acting strangely at a nearby race barricade,” said Boulder police on social media.

The driver was wearing a ski mask and ran stop signs before he was confronted by Boulder police, according to investigators.

At some point, the suspect drove off and allegedly struck a car in a parking lot and nearly hit a woman who was walking nearby, said Boulder police.

Boulder Police Department

‘He continued driving away from officers and headed toward blocked off roads where race participants were running. Numerous officers coordinated to keep the driver from entering the racecourse and conducted a pinch maneuver to stop the car,’ said police on social media.

The suspect was taken into custody.Boulder police investigators would like to reach the owner of the vehicle and the woman who was almost struck by the driver, according to a social media post.

Boulder Police Department Boulder police would like to talk to a woman, pictured on the left, and the driver of the vehicle, on the right — who were possible victims of an alleged hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder Police Detective E. Quayle at 720-564-2078 or by email at QuayleE@bouldercolorado.gov .

Police said the suspect faces charges of vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, obstruction among other charges.