Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for possible victims of hit-and-run during BOLDERBoulder race

At some point, the suspect drove off and allegedly struck a car in a parking lot and nearly hit a woman who was walking nearby, said Boulder police.
boulder police hit and run.png
Boulder Police Department
boulder police hit and run.png
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 18:49:57-04

BOULDER, Colo. – Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that was allegedly struck by another vehicle during the BOLDERBoulder race on Monday.

At around 8:15 a.m., bike patrol officers were notified of a driver in the Whole Foods parking lot off Pearl Street “acting strangely at a nearby race barricade,” said Boulder police on social media.

The driver was wearing a ski mask and ran stop signs before he was confronted by Boulder police, according to investigators.

At some point, the suspect drove off and allegedly struck a car in a parking lot and nearly hit a woman who was walking nearby, said Boulder police.

boulder police hit and run.png

‘He continued driving away from officers and headed toward blocked off roads where race participants were running. Numerous officers coordinated to keep the driver from entering the racecourse and conducted a pinch maneuver to stop the car,’ said police on social media.

The suspect was taken into custody.Boulder police investigators would like to reach the owner of the vehicle and the woman who was almost struck by the driver, according to a social media post.

boulder police hit and run.png
Boulder police would like to talk to a woman, pictured on the left, and the driver of the vehicle, on the right — who were possible victims of an alleged hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder Police Detective E. Quayle at 720-564-2078 or by email at QuayleE@bouldercolorado.gov.

Police said the suspect faces charges of vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, obstruction among other charges.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News