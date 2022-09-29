Police: Suspicious package found at Arvada Safeway not hazardous

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police determined a suspicious package found in the parking lot of a Safeway Wednesday evening was not hazardous.

The store, located at 7561 West 80th Ave., as well as the nearby Goodwill were evacuated around 6:45 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution," according to the Arvada Fire Department.

At 9:17 p.m., Arvada police issued a tweet saying the package was deemed "not hazardous."

Police on scene at Safeway 80/Wads for a suspicious package found in the parking lot. After investigation package deemed not hazardous. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 29, 2022

This comes one day after a pipe bomb was discovered outside of a Littleton Safeway. Bomb technicians safely disabled the device, and Littleton police are investigating the incident.

According to the Arvada Fire Department, the suspicious package was discarded trash and is not related to the Littleton incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.