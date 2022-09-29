Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Suspicious package found at Arvada Safeway not hazardous

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:08 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 00:00:10-04

ARVADA, Colo.  — Arvada police determined a suspicious package found in the parking lot of a Safeway Wednesday evening was not hazardous.

The store, located at 7561 West 80th Ave., as well as the nearby Goodwill were evacuated around 6:45 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution," according to the Arvada Fire Department.

At 9:17 p.m., Arvada police issued a tweet saying the package was deemed "not hazardous."

This comes one day after a pipe bomb was discovered outside of a Littleton Safeway. Bomb technicians safely disabled the device, and Littleton police are investigating the incident.

According to the Arvada Fire Department, the suspicious package was discarded trash and is not related to the Littleton incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for good news and what you need to know | Delivered to your email each morning