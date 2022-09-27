Littleton police investigate suspected pipe bomb

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police in Littleton are investigating what they are calling a suspected pipe bomb found at a Safeway store Tuesday.

Littleton police tweeted that there is a large police presence at the Safeway at West Mineral Ave. and South Broadway.

There is a heavy police presence at the Safeway off of Mineral and Broadway. LPD is working on a suspected pipe bomb. The area is secure now, and the @ArapahoeSO Bomb Squad is en route. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/qYwweIyDIR — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) September 27, 2022

It's unknown if the suspicious item was located outside or inside the store.

Police say officers have secured the area and are awaiting the arrival of the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad. They are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available