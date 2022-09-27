Watch Now
Littleton police investigate suspected pipe bomb

Posted at 1:21 PM, Sep 27, 2022
LITTLETON, Colo. — Police in Littleton are investigating what they are calling a suspected pipe bomb found at a Safeway store Tuesday.

Littleton police tweeted that there is a large police presence at the Safeway at West Mineral Ave. and South Broadway.

It's unknown if the suspicious item was located outside or inside the store.

Police say officers have secured the area and are awaiting the arrival of the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad. They are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

