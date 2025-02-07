Police confirm that report of attempted child abduction near Greenwood Elementary was 'fictitious'

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Police have determined that a Tuesday report of an attempted child abduction in the area of West Middle School and Greenwood Elementary School was a made-up account.

The Greenwood Village Police Department reported on Friday that after a thorough investigation, the report was found to be false.

"It was a fictitious account and did not occur," the police department said. "The investigation is concluded at this time."

The attempted abduction report came down on Tuesday and impacted dismissal at West Middle School, according to Cherry Creek Schools. A Greenwood Elementary School student said they were approached near the school, which is about a mile south of West Middle School.

Attempted child abduction report impacts dismissal at West Middle School

Due to the report, Cherry Creek Schools decided to release West Middle School students by parent pickup only. Students at the elementary school were released at 2:45 p.m. before the report was made, authorities confirmed to Denver7.

In an update Tuesday evening, the school district said law enforcement and district security determined the report of an attempted abduction was "not substantiated." No child was abducted, and there is no evidence of an attempted abduction, according to Cherry Creek Schools.

Police confirmed this on Friday.