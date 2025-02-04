Attempted child abduction report impacts dismissal at West Middle School on Tuesday

DENVER — Cherry Creek Schools said it received a report of an attempted child abduction that has impacted dismissal at West Middle School on Tuesday.

All students are safe, the school district confirmed. The attempted abduction reportedly happened near Greenwood Elementary School, which is about a mile south of West Middle School. Students at the elementary school were released at 2:45 p.m., before the report was made, authorities confirmed to Denver7.

The school district sent out a delayed dismissal message Tuesday afternoon to say that due to the report, all West Middle School students will only be released by parent pickup. The school is not allowing students who typically walk to school to leave on foot, and is instead asking parents to come pick up their student. Buses are also not running, a spokesperson clarified.

Parents of sixth-graders must go to door nine on the northeast side of the school. Parents of seventh-graders must go to door 10 on the southeastern side. And parents of eighth-graders must go to door three on the southwest side of the school.

Parent-teacher conferences that were scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled.

The school district's security team and local police are investigating, a spokesperson told Denver7. The school is located at 5151 S Holly St. in Greenwood Village.

No other information about the attempted abduction was immediately available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

The school district's full letter is below:

Dear West Middle School community,

Due to a report of an attempted child abduction, West Middle School will only be releasing students by bus or parent pickup. Out of an abundance of caution, we will not release walkers at this time and buses will not run. Please come to the school to pick up your student. Sixth grade parents will go to Door 9 on the northeast side of the school. Seventh grade parents will go to Door 10 on the southeastern side of the school. Eighth grade parents will go to Door 3 on the southwest corner of the school. This information will also be sent by email. Parent teacher conferences tonight have been cancelled. The safety of our students is our top priority.

Cherry Creek Schools