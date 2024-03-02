Watch Now
Police arrest teen suspect in 16-year-old boy’s shooting death at Denver cemetery

Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 01, 2024
DENVER – A teen suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a Denver cemetery over the weekend.

Elias Garcia Tinajero, 16, was found shot to death inside Fairmount Cemetery, located at 430 S. Quebec St., early Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.

His cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a coroner’s report. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

No suspect had been caught by Wednesday, but a day later, detectives learned the suspect was a juvenile male, according to a news release.

The juvenile – whose identity will not be released because of his age – had been formally arrested and was being held in custody on investigation of first-degree murder later that day. A final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

